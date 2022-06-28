Rovers women's football team posted its first win in five years against Wodonga Raiders on the weekend.
Playing after the senior men's Ovens and Murray game at Birallee Park on Saturday, Rovers' coach Rick Marklew and his team were delighted by the display of unity from the male players.
"We lined up to clap the men off, but they reversed it around and the girls ran through there," Marklew said.
It's the second time the two clubs have met on the same day as the men, with hopes to see it continue for seasons to come.
"It's good that the clubs are open to that to promote female footy," Marklew said.
"They really enjoyed playing after the men.
"It didn't finish too late, obviously the lights came on and it was a bit fresh for the spectators, but it wasn't too bad."
Marklew thanked Raiders for hosting the clash.
"Next year we'll probably do the reverse and have it at Rovers ground," he said.
