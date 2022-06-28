A potentially life-changing evening lies in store for our top female footballers on Wednesday.
Zarlie Goldsworthy, from Thurgoona, and Wodonga-based Keeley Skepper have both been forecasted as top-20 picks in the AFLW Draft on the back of their sensational performances for the Murray Bushrangers.
In her first season of NAB League football, 17-year-old midfielder Goldsworthy took the competition by storm and has nominated NSW as her draft zone.
"Zarlie just turns up every week," Bushrangers coach Mark Brown said.
"I don't think there was a game this year where she posted under 20 possessions and less than one goal a game.
"She's such a consistent performer and that comes off the back of a willingness to compete all the time.
"I've been involved in this program for over seven years and I can't remember a player, either in the girls space or the boys space, who wants to win more than Zarlie.
"She's got an appetite to win every time she competes and she turns up with the same mindset every week.
"As a result, she was put in the All-Australian squad and also was the Allies player of the carnival."
Skepper, 18, has been playing for Collingwood's VFLW side since taking out Vic Country's MVP at the national championships.
"Skeps had a fantastic year," Brown said.
"She's the most accomplished footballer I've seen during my time with the girls program.
"She kicks the ball better than any player I've seen in our girls program and she's got a great understanding of the game.
"She understands the game intrinsically well.
"She knows where to run, when to run and where to kick the footy, so that's what sets her apart.
"She's got beautiful foot skills and her ability to find the footy and use it is her point of difference."
Wagga's Zara Hamilton, who played alongside Goldsworthy and Skepper for the Bushies, is also expected to be around the mark on Wednesday night.
The 17-year-old is comfortable on the wing or as an inside midfielder and can also roll up forward.
The Draft will be broadcast on womens.afl from 7pm.
