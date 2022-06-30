AUSTRALIAN singer, songwriter and musician Xavier Rudd is making tracks for the Border.
The bare-footed, multi-instrumentalist will perform at Albury Entertainment Centre on Tuesday, July 12.
Hailing from Torquay, Rudd grew up in a family surrounded by music.
He learned to play the guitar, clarinet and saxophone and sought ways to overlap and interweave various instruments.
These skills were honed during his years travelling and busking.
A self-confessed "emotional" loner type, Rudd once said he was inclined from an early age to make up songs, "just about how I was feeling".
"I value the simple things in life," he said.
"I value community, culture, our connection to the earth as human beings.
"I don't care too much for the other stuff; I think the roots of who we are, and what our ancestral lines are and how those stories have shaped us are the most important things.
"And I guess I always celebrate those things in my music."
Five dates were added to Rudd's already massive national tour, taking the tally to 38 shows.
The Jan Juc Moon album tour will now perform shows across all corners of the country up until July 30.
Once completed Rudd will start his international tour, taking in 18 countries with sell-out shows already in Antwerp, Amsterdam and Belgium.
Three singles proceeded the release of Jan Juc Moon and have already yielded more than 12 million streams worldwide.
Joining Rudd for the full national tour will be support act Marlon x Rulla, a dynamic First Nations duo who burst onto the scene in 2020.
They have performed on some of the nation's biggest stages - opening for Midnight Oil at WOMADelaide, rocking Bass in the Grass in Darwin, Party in the Apocalypse in Tasmania and wowing 30,000 fans at the AFL's Sir Douglas Nicholls round.
Rolling Stone have described Marlon x Rulla as: "the group not only cemented themselves as one of the most monumental names on the bill for the evening, but set themselves aside as a pair of artists that you not only should, but undoubtedly need, to pay attention to as their career continues to rise".
The tour named after Rudd's 10th studio album Jan Juc Moon debuted on ARIA's album chart at No. 6 and No. 1 on the A.I.R. album chart has been positively received by the industry and punters alike.
Tickets are on sale now at xavierrudd.com
