Wodonga collector Pauline Harris has spent her whole life keeping items that have once made somebody's life easier, including a piece of Albury history in the form of a chamber pot from Sodens Hotel.
Her collection consists of of items from rusty contraptions to gadgets designed to help in a small way.
One of the items close to her heart is a counter that belonged to her late father Hugh McKenzie-McHarg, a former credit manager at Mates on Dean Street from 1964 until it closed.
"I just love things that have had a life and they have a history," she said.
"People have used them, and they have purpose.
"They're not like the junk you buy now."
After moving back east to Walwa in 1952, Mr McKenzie-McHarg and Pauline's mother raised six children.
"I've got so many little things, things I've collected, things I've been given, things of mum and dad that bring back memories," Pauline said.
She believes machines these days are "dispensable", and are "just instant gratification" driven by advertising.
"They just appeal to you and there's nothing long term in it," she said.
"I got a slice-and-dice-a-plus for about $110. Someone bought me one, and by the time I got all the pieces out and used it, I had a mountain of washing up. I could've used a chef's knife and a potato peeler."
Pauline's personal collection is being shown as part of Hyphen Library Gallery's Thingamabobs and Whatchamacallits exhibition until November 20.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
