Wodonga's Pauline Harris puts once-useful artefacts on show

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
June 29 2022 - 5:30pm
USEFUL DEVICE: Pauline Harris with her dad's counter, which is part of a personal collection of artefacts at the Thingamabob and Whatchamacallits exhibition at Wodonga's Hyphen Library Gallery. Pictures: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Wodonga collector Pauline Harris has spent her whole life keeping items that have once made somebody's life easier, including a piece of Albury history in the form of a chamber pot from Sodens Hotel.

Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Cadet journalist

Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.

