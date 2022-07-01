The Flying Fruit Fly Circus will roll out its innovative new show Tempo in Wodonga before it hits up the Sydney Opera House. Australia's national youth circus premiered its new season of Tempo at The Cube Wodonga on Friday night. Tempo features an ensemble of performers aged 11 to 19, each with their own physical and musical abilities and attributes. Tempo will run at the Sydney Opera House from July 10 to 16, with two shows scheduled on July 10, 13, 14 and 16.