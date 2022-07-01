ROLL UP
The Flying Fruit Fly Circus will roll out its innovative new show Tempo in Wodonga before it hits up the Sydney Opera House. Australia's national youth circus premiered its new season of Tempo at The Cube Wodonga on Friday night. Tempo features an ensemble of performers aged 11 to 19, each with their own physical and musical abilities and attributes. Tempo will run at the Sydney Opera House from July 10 to 16, with two shows scheduled on July 10, 13, 14 and 16.
FIX UP
Repair Cafe Albury Wodonga, Wodonga Senior Citizens Centre, Saturday, July 2, 10am to 1pm
Need a quick fix? Repair Cafe Albury Wodonga can help repair furniture, woodwork, clothing, textiles and costume jewellery. Volunteers cannot repair electrical appliances. Gardening tools can be sharpened. Limit of three items each. New volunteers are still needed, in particular for bikes and leather work. Complimentary cup of tea and cake, kindly donated by Kooka Brotha's Patisserie. The Repair Café is a community-run initiative. For more information visit: ecoportal.net.au
SING UP
Australia's homegrown heroes and Hall of Fame inductees Human Nature are returning to their roots, bringing together 30 years of performances for an intimate concert tour of the Australian heartland. Get ready for a night of incredible tunes including Telling Everybody, Wishes, When You Say You Love Me and Will You Love Me Tomorrow. Limited tickets remain for the rescheduled tour.
BRUSH UP
The Centenarians, Benalla Art Gallery, Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3, runs until August 28
Catch this new exhibition by 2021 Archibald Prize winner, Peter Wegner. The Centenarians celebrates a project which started in 2013 when Wegner drew his Aunty Rita. It inspired him to capture other Centenarians living lives with curiosity and purpose.
EAT UP
Albury Winter Food Truck Fair, Albury Showgrounds, Saturday, July 2, noon to 8pm
The Aussie Night Markets Team is heading to Albury for a one-day pop up event at the Albury Showgrounds. There will be food trucks, desserts, rides and games. Kids rides wristbands can be bought from the rides booth at the event. No pets allowed. Free entry.
GAME UP
Holidays at Hyphen, Your Move - Family Edition, Hyphen, Wodonga, Sunday, July 3, 10.30am to 2.30pm
Hosted by HuMM BuGG (Happy Murray Meeple Board Game Group), this is a chance to play some new games. This special edition of Your Move will have some easy to learn games and some board game classics. All ages welcome. Bookings required.
