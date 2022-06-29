Five questions will Will Ryan, Hume league fixture and verdict

The potential blockbusters between Osborne and Holbrook in the past two encounters have been more like mockbusters with the Tigers caning the Brookers. Will we finally get a match this weekend that lives up to the hype? The Brookers are building with Brad Carman, Luke Gestier and Kolby Hennessy all in good form and the return of Barton medallist Michael Rampal alongside talented teenager Ewan Mackinlay is a powerful injection of class. But how can you tip against a powerhouse side that's won 27 straight - you simply can't.