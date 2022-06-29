Five questions will Will Ryan, Hume league fixture and verdict

Q: Osborne has spanked Holbrook in their past two encounters. On exposed form, have the Brookers narrowed the gap?
A: For sure and we are setting ourselves for the biggest challenge that we've had in quite a while. We are hearing whispers that the Brookers will be close to full-strength.
Q: So you expect prized recruit Michael Rampal and talented teenager Ewan Mackinlay to play?
A: Coach Joel Mackie has done his homework and told us at training on Tuesday night that he expects the pair to play. Personally I hope they do so we can get a good gauge of where we are at.
Q: Is it hard to get motivated to play most weeks when you are expected to win by 10 plus goals?
A: Credit to Mackie and his coaching style but he is big on not letting any complacency creep into the side. Each week he sets individual goals for players to achieve and challenges you to get better.
Q: Speaking of Mackie, he has finally strung a few matches together. How do you rate the form so far of the dual Morris medallist?
A: The playing group definitely walks taller when Joel is out on the field. When he is up and about, he is almost unstoppable. Joel has wound back the clock and had a few bursts in the midfield lately and it's nice to learn a bit from the midfield maestro.
Q: Who do you rate as the best midfield you have come up against this season?
A: Jindera has been the standout midfield with a lot of leg speed and surprised me how quick they are on the spread.
ALSO IN SPORT
ROUND 12
SATURDAY, JULY 2
Holbrook v Osborne
CDHBU v Henty
RWW Giants v Jindera
Magpies v Culcairn
Lockhart v Howlong
Bill. Crows v Brock-Burrum
HOLBROOK v OSBORNE
The potential blockbusters between Osborne and Holbrook in the past two encounters have been more like mockbusters with the Tigers caning the Brookers. Will we finally get a match this weekend that lives up to the hype? The Brookers are building with Brad Carman, Luke Gestier and Kolby Hennessy all in good form and the return of Barton medallist Michael Rampal alongside talented teenager Ewan Mackinlay is a powerful injection of class. But how can you tip against a powerhouse side that's won 27 straight - you simply can't.
Verdict: Osborne by 23 points
