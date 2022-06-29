The "godfather" of Wodonga Demons, who became Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League, has died.
John Dawson-Wink passed away on Monday night after battling ill health. He was 86.
"There is no doubt Wodonga Demons would not have survived without Winky and the work of others," former president Frank Richardson offered.
The Demons were formed when Kergunyah folded and those players became part of the new Tallangatta and District League outfit in 1976.
"When I first went to the Demons (in the late 1970s), we were playing at Martin Park No. 2 and Winky was working out of the boot of his car, washing jumpers, he and his (late) wife Helen did all that work," Richardson said.
Dawson-Wink was also the property steward and a club president - he also served as league president for seven years - while Helen served as club secretary.
After around a decade of hard work by a number of people, Wodonga Raiders joined the region's strongest league, the Ovens and Murray, in 1989.
Dawson-Wink had numerous roles at the club, including president, while he's also a life member and was Raiders' patron at the time of his passing.
Helen, who passed away 18 years ago, was the club's first female life member.
"It's a very sad time, Winky's regarded by many at Raiders as one of the most respected and well liked people," fellow Raiders life member and great friend John Howes said.
"He had a great rapport with the players, volunteers and opposition of both the TDFL and O and M leagues - however, everyone was well aware of where he stood on matters up for discussion.
"To see the look on his face after winning the 1998 grand final was priceless because the enormous sacrifices Winky had given were finally rewarded."
Raiders have the John Dawson-Wink Pavillion.
"He was the heart and soul and much loved by all," president Mark Johnston said.
Dawson-Wink is survived by daughter Ellon and son Ken, along with five grandchildren and one great- grandchild.
The funeral and wake will be at Raiders' Birallee Park on a date to be confirmed.
