The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Albury Council prefers heated pool for a few, to ratepayers' cost

By Letters to the Editor
June 30 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ONGOING CONCERNS: A reader has been disappointed by councillors' priorities when discussing the operation of Albury's swimming pools. Picture: MARK JESSER

Pool costs bring troubled waters

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.