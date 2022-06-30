At the same time this news broke, Albury City Council voted to spend $200,000 to "trial" a 12-week extension of the Albury swim season in early September 2022 and late April, May and June 2023, costing ratepayers $200,000 or $16,666 a week; subsidising about 500 visits a week to the tune of $32 a visit.
The pool will be open to 7pm - well and truly in the dark - at the beginning of September, end of April, May and June.
My disappointment with the council is they were more focused on a proposed contract extension for the existing operator than the cost of the trial to ratepayers.
They were also more focused on the number of respondents to a survey who said they would swim during the extended season, rather than looking at the attendance figures included in the council report for the short extension of the pool season in 2022.
Those figures showed that for the three weeks between April 18 and May 8, 2022, attendance was 451, 357 and 291 per week.
It seems the council would prefer to operate a private heated pool for a few, to the financial detriment of ratepayers.
Our region is full of many delights and remarkable produce to have a gourmet identity.
Albury-Wodonga is the centre of and gateway to the region. Be it the great wines and history of Rutherglen or the nature of the Murray River or historic gold mining towns and world class olive groves and the lamb and beef of the Riverina. Add the best whisky in Australia from the Corowa distillery.
This all makes for a great region and destination.
The region needs to unite and create a logo. Pubs, clubs, cafes etc, need to feature the region and be guided to do so to strengthen image and tourism and reputation, and please tourists around wine and dining.
It was interesting to see the happy faces on the Channel 9 news on with the Puffing Billy in Victoria now being fitted with lasers and lighting so it can run at night to create an attraction for visitors.
Where are the protesters and weeping school kids fighting against this coal powered machine pouring out green house CO2 gases?
Got to love the hypocrisy.
It is amazing how the doomsdayers can turn a blind eye when it's convenient.
