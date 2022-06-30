CAN you hold a tune?
Country Hope, a Riverina charity supporting kids with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, wants singers to join a new fundraising campaign in Albury.
As part of On Key For Kids, 10 Border personalities will be paired with professional singers.to perform a duet at a gala dinner at SS&A Albury in November.
Country Hope North East and Border regional co-ordinator Kristy McMahon said the campaign aimed to raise vital money for the charity.
"The money raised through this campaign will help local families with seriously ill kids, by putting fuel in their cars and paying the bills that they just can't afford while their child is in treatment," she said.
"The number of kids being diagnosed with cancer since COVID-19 has grown exponentially. When a child becomes ill, it impacts the whole family because often the treatment is in Melbourne or Sydney and one parent can't go to work for an indefinite period."
Border singer Olivia Britton, who signed up for the inaugural competition, said it was an easy decision.
"Cancer affects so many people; it really was a no-brainer to be part of this," she said.
Each team will compete for the Best Performance, People's Choice and Highest Fundraiser awards.
Mrs McMahon said she hoped it would be a fun event even though the stakes were high.
"The professional vocal coaches we have on board are playing for sheep stations," she quipped.
"They really want to put their best foot forward and do well with their competitors."
Having started 18 years ago, Country Hope has offices at Wagga, Griffith, Dubbo and Albury (City Walk Arcade).
Expressions of interest from singers close on Monday, July 4.
The gala dinner fundraiser will run at SS&A Albury on Friday, November 18.
