Albury police have called for witnesses after a truck driver who hit an electricity pole fled the scene on Wednesday.
The driver was carrying a wide load of what appeared to be steel and collected the pole on the corner of David and Fallon streets, opposite the cemetery, in North Albury at around 8.15am, removing it from the ground.
The truck has been described as a white cab over prime mover towing a flat trailer with wide load flags on the side.
Anyone with information is urged to call Albury police on 02 6023 9299.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
