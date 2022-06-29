The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Truck driver flees scene after contact with power pole in North Albury removes it from ground

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 29 2022 - 5:48am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DAMAGE: The aftermath of the power pole which was hit by a truck on the corner of David and Fallon streets in Albury on Wednesday. Picture: MURRAY RIVER POLICE DISTRICT

Albury police have called for witnesses after a truck driver who hit an electricity pole fled the scene on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.