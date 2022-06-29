The moment he entered the icy waters of Lake Crackenback, Stephen Mamouney encountered "cold on a whole new level".
"My lips and hands went numb almost immediately," the 59-year-old says.
"I could actually feel the cold eating into my torso between each rib."
And yet here he was, on the eve of the Winter Solstice, determined to push his mind and body to the limits with an Ice Mile Challenge.
For those of you unfamiliar with an Ice Mile, it entails a 1.6-kilometre swim in water less than 5 degrees Celsius wearing only swimmers, goggles and a cap!
The well-known Mr Mamouney, organiser of the Abury-Wodonga Big Splash, decided to embark on the challenge after the popular fundraiser for mental health was shelved for the second year due to COVID-19.
An experienced and regular river swimmer, Mr Mamouney thought, 'How much harder can it be?'
Now this is a man who swam in his backyard pool through the winter of 2020 and a chilly Murray River in 2021 as lockdowns made public pool access unwieldy.
Together with a group of like-minded mates, who have swum together for 20 years, he's braved the river whatever the weather!
"Its a great way to start the day," Mr Mamouney enthuses.
"I thought if we can swim in the river in the middle of a pandemic, I can do anything."
With detailed preparation and logistics support from Albury's Phil Clements and Phil Pitman, the challenge was set for June 20 or 21 after a qualifying swim 10 days earlier.
The crew encountered their first hurdle when the pondage at Thredbo was frozen over but Crackenback proved to have the required water temperature - three digital readings revealed an average 3.8 degrees Celsius.
Phil Clements (who has a yachting background) set up the course and measured correct distances for the official paperwork while Phil Pitman paddled with Mr Mamouney to keep an eye on his welfare.
"They say you can become hypothermic very quickly, your speech gets slurred and you can lose cognitive ability," Mr Mamouney says.
"I knew I had to get through the first half fairly efficiently because it's in the second half you can get into strife."
Mr Mamouney wrote down a few notes before his gruelling ordeal, to remind himself of why he was doing it and who he was doing it for.
"My main fear was that my body wouldn't get through it," he admits.
A "positive mindset" kept him on course even when the going got tough.
Mr Mamouney clambered out of the lake having covered a distance of 1,680 metres in 36 minutes - only the 15th person to have completed an Ice Mile in Australia.
Wrapped in a sleeping bag recovering in the car, he knew his body had been severely tested.
"But it's nothing compared to the battles people experience with mental health and I wanted to keep that conversation going," he says.
Mr Mamouney has raised more than $16,000 for Survivors of Suicide & Friends and Australians for Mental Health.
Just as importantly he hopes he's helped spread the message: "To share, to remember, to fight back, and to love."
