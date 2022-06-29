Yarrawonga ace Leigh Williams has indicated he might not play until August in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Williams fractured a bone in his back during the first quarter of Saturday's game against Lavington when kneed in the back during a marking contest.
He courageously played most of the game, only leaving the field when he was feeling faint after kicking his fifth goal in the final minutes of the match.
Williams spent time at Albury hospital on Sunday.
"The fracture itself doesn't require surgery, it will heal on its own," he revealed from home yesterday.
"The blood clot is still there and there's concern if it continues to bleed."
Given the unusual nature of the injury, the Pigeons' goalkicking spearhead hasn't been given a specific return date.
"It's sit and wait at the moment, I haven't moved from the couch for a couple of days," he offered.
"It's not a typical footy injury where you can put a timeline on it.
"It's probably a month off work, so I anticipate I'll be out longer than a month, but hopefully the recovery is a bit quicker than that for work and footy."
The Pigeons have four games in July, starting with blockbusters against fellow top three contenders Myrtleford (July 9) and Wangaratta Rovers.
The club holds down second spot on 36 points, ahead of Albury (28), Rovers (28) and Myrtleford (24)
