The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Yarrawonga's Leigh Williams hints he won't play until August

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 29 2022 - 5:39am, first published 5:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leigh Williams celebrates one of the 44 goals he's kicked this season after only seven games. His latest injury would appear to derail any hopes of kicking a ton.

Yarrawonga ace Leigh Williams has indicated he might not play until August in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.