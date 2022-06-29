A Lavington man who avoided jail for driving while disqualified has been warned he won't get off so easily next time.
John Edward McKillop, Albury Local Court recently heard, had served jail sentences in the past for similar offending.
But McKillop, who appeared before magistrate Sally McLaughlin, said he had taken steps to make sure he didn't get in trouble again.
"I have enrolled in the traffic offenders program," he said.
"And I have sold my car."
Ms McLaughlin told McKillop, 50, he had a "very long history" of such matters on his record, which was not in his favour.
If he re-offended, she said, "you'll again find yourself back in custody, sir".
McKillop previously described his offending as "just three weeks of stupidity" that had taken place in the wake of a relationship breakdown.
He had pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and two second-offence driving while disqualified charges over the incidents from six months ago.
Ms McLaughlin convicted McKillop and placed him on a nine-month community corrections order, with the requirement he complete 100 hours of unpaid community work.
He was disqualified from driving for 15 months and fined $1200.
Meanwhile, a man who kicked his ex-girlfriend in the head after staying overnight at her Thurgoona home has had his sentencing hearing delayed.
Jack Elphick woke up, in a room inside a shed, at the Sugar Gum Road home on January 26 and called out to the woman.
He was angry the woman wasn't with him.
Elphick will be sentenced on July 14.
