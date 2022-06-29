Two Murray Bushrangers were taken in the top 20 of the AFLW draft on Wednesday night.
Wodonga's Keeley Skepper was picked by Carlton at No. 17, while Zarlie Goldsworthy was selected by GWS at No. 20.
"It's amazing that Carlton gave me the opportunity, I've been working so hard for it since I was four," 18-year-old Skepper suggested of her dream moment.
"I've been obsessed with the game ever since, so it means everything to me and my family."
Skepper also plays for Collingwood in the VFLW and was named Victoria Country's MVP at the national championships.
"Keeley's one of the best kicks in the league," Bushies regional talent operations lead Mick Wilson said.
"Keeley will slot straight into the senior team, her footy IQ is also really strong, she reads the game and play well."
Skepper, who started playing at Wodonga Auskick, finished runner-up in the Bushies' best and fairest last month to Goldsworthy.
Prior to the draft, Bushies' coach Mark Brown declared in his seven--plus years at the Bushies he had never seen a player, male or female, who wanted to win more.
"Zarlie is an inside mid, she's really ferocious and strong," Wilson explained.
"It's been well documented Zarlie is from a soccer background and her kicking is so powerful."
Meanwhile, Greta's Sophie McCarthy, who played for the Bushies last year, was selected by North Melbourne at No. 38, while Benalla's Cassidy Mailer was also selected by North at No. 54.
"Cassidy played Vic Country under 16 and under 18s, she had an injury last year, but has returned this year and had a strong season, she's a very talented player," Wilson revealed.
The Bushies' representation is the club's largest since the female program started in 2017.
The AFLW season will start in August with four clubs entering the expanded competition.
