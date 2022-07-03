The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

The 5 best playgrounds in the Border and North East to hit these school holidays

By Liam McNally
Updated July 3 2022 - 10:40pm, first published 5:30pm
Sisters Isabelle (4) and Matilda (8) Lang scale one of the parkour features at Wangaratta's Apex Regional Playspace. Picture: MARK JESSER

It's winter holidays time on the Border, which puts rainy-day movie sessions high on the agenda. No matter how low the needle plummets though there'll always be kids willing to brave the brisk. That's why The Border Mail took a look at the best places to get this done - your local playgrounds. We scoured the region for the slippiest slides, swoopiest swings and swirliest spinners for your kids to burn some energy at during these school holidays.

