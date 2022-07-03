Purtle Park rises above Lake Mulwala like a silver-blue shark fin. It features two spires and once you've scaled the spider web-rope course on the way up, the only way down is through the rope tunnel and down a steep slide. There's also a flying fox, a swing and a large separate fenced-off area for younger kids. Rosetta Wright was there with her grandkids. "They love it," she said. The kids all agreed the slide was their favourite feature, and Tyrone,11, and Sophia, 5, said Purtle was their favourite playground. Mason, 9, placed it in his "top second" but kept his cards close to his chest when pressed for details about his No.1.

