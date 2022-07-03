It's winter holidays time on the Border, which puts rainy-day movie sessions high on the agenda. No matter how low the needle plummets though there'll always be kids willing to brave the brisk. That's why The Border Mail took a look at the best places to get this done - your local playgrounds. We scoured the region for the slippiest slides, swoopiest swings and swirliest spinners for your kids to burn some energy at during these school holidays.
1. Bangerang Park, Corowa
Since 2019, Bangerang has been a beacon for the kids of Corowa. The all-abilities playground is centered around a tower that kids can eject from via either a large twisting-tunnel slide, or a small slide. There's a swing, and a big spinning pancake dish for kids that like to confuse their equilibriums, sand and water features for the diggers and the splashers, as well as sound devices for the musically inclined. The playground sits within a lush green park, with plenty of shade and public barbecues.
2. Purtle Park, Mulwala
Purtle Park rises above Lake Mulwala like a silver-blue shark fin. It features two spires and once you've scaled the spider web-rope course on the way up, the only way down is through the rope tunnel and down a steep slide. There's also a flying fox, a swing and a large separate fenced-off area for younger kids. Rosetta Wright was there with her grandkids. "They love it," she said. The kids all agreed the slide was their favourite feature, and Tyrone,11, and Sophia, 5, said Purtle was their favourite playground. Mason, 9, placed it in his "top second" but kept his cards close to his chest when pressed for details about his No.1.
3. Belvior Park, Wodonga
Amid the lovely Sumsion Gardens sits the Belvior Park Playground. This sprawling spot features large wooden structures with straight and waves slides, it has a rock wall, a rope wall, and a pyramid frame for future free-climbers. There's also a flying fox, a spinning donut, and more swings than you could ever call dibs on, including one that's wheelchair accessible.
4. Oddies Creek Park, Albury
Among the gum trees above the Murray River sits the massive Oddies Creek Park. The maze of features boasts a wheelchair accessible 5-metre tall wooden structure, a complex climbing web, a giant birds-nest swing and a whopping 30-metre long flying fox. There's also an area for smaller kids that includes rockers, a sandpit, and slides. Outside the fences of the playground is also a leash-off park if you have a pet that's as keen as the kids on a run, and public barbeques.
5. Apex Regional Playspace, Wangaratta
Wangaratta's Apex park finished its upgrade this year, and is now one of the premier play spaces in the area. This huge area features a spinning hamster-wheel and a three-level tower with a twisting-tunnel slide. The standout feature is a parkour training area, this space is huge and has all sorts of mini trampolines, monkey bars, balancing logs, and climbing towers all for training urban-acrobats. Local mum Rheanna Lang said the space caters for both her four and eight-year-old. She also used to play in the same park as a kid, "Growing up here we always spent so much time down here, and seeing it evolve and change is amazing," she said.
