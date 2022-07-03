A motivated workforce is a clear asset of any rural business | Talking Agribusiness

I know all industries are challenged with finding the people they need in their workforce at present. While financial reward plays a large role, what else drives motivation and attracts great workers?
A question that has been raised before and will be raised again.
It's human nature to have a high level of connection for those who respect and value you. So, it is no surprise to understand that employers who show how valued their employees are will then generally attract people who want to work for them.
Businesses who value their employees generally understand that their employees are motivated by more than their weekly pay. Employers tend to retain staff if employees feel they are part of the success and results of the business.
As business owners and leaders, motivation starts with you. Each day your actions set the tone that will drive the level of value employees feel from their contribution to the business for the day.
If employees have access to the right resources to be able to do the right task at the right time, generally the only variable on their level of productivity is the level of motivation they feel.
The following are some key concepts to consider to help motivate employees:
Behaviours over intentions: As a leader, it is essential that your behaviours reflect your values and your vision. Some of the most powerful motivation comes from leaders who lead by example.
Engagement with the bigger picture: It is important to help employees fully understand the purpose of their work. Understanding the value of their actions allows them to comprehend their contribution to the larger objectives of the business.
Empowerment: Show your staff that you trust them by allowing them to do tasks without having to continually ask for you approval.
This means be clear on expectations of the end result and ask for their input on how to achieve it.
Reward genuine efforts: Find ways to recognise the contribution of employees when they go above and beyond the expectations of the role or when the collective results of the business are high, you will be the best judge of this.
Communication: Effectively communicate to employees what is working and what is not and provide staff opportunities to help fix any issues where possible.
Quite often, employees find motivation when given the opportunity to contribute to resolving problems that benefit the company.
There are variations to this list and some motivators work differently for some employees; accordingly, flexibility with your approach and listening to feedback will be required as an employer.
A motivated workforce is a clear asset of any business.
Motivation contributes to one's self-purpose and self-worth.
As an employer you are tasked with understanding what lights the fire in others to maximise your asset.
