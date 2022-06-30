Neighbours heard arguing, yelling and screaming coming from a Lavington unit for two hours leading up to a savage assault inflicted by a man on his partner.
Russell Briedyn Walker fled the Klose Street address after repeatedly striking the victim, then vandalised two parked cars and kicked out at passing traffic.
The only possible sentence for his offending, Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin said, was jail.
Earlier it was conceded that Walker could not serve any jail term in the community, by way of an intensive corrections order, as he was homeless.
A requirement of such an order is a permanent address in NSW.
Ms McLaughlin said Walker's breaching of an apprehended violence order was a serious example given the violence he inflicted.
"I note the victim was hit and slapped before being thrown on the couch, which resulted in the cut to the head," she said.
A defence submission was made that Walker, who appeared in court via video link to Junee jail, was suffering from various mental health issues.
But Ms McLaughlin said she could give no consideration to this on sentencing as there was no supporting medical documentation before the court.
Walker, 26, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, contravention of an apprehended violence order and three destroy or damage property charges.
He was handed 16 months' jail and will be released on parole on April 21, 2023.
Walker and the woman, 30, had been in a relationship for two years when the commotion was heard coming from the unit on June 20 about 2pm.
Two hours later a swearing Walker repeatedly kicked the front door on his way out with such force it came off the hinges.
He went back inside, where the woman was crying and screaming with the sound of items being thrown around. Walker then launched his assault.
When he left, after punching four holes into walls, he kicked the screen door then soon after used a glass bottle to smash the first parked car.
