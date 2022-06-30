The Border Mail
School teachers from the Border took part in the joint industrial strike despite 3 per cent pay rise

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated June 30 2022 - 5:30am, first published 4:30am
BETTER PAY: Teachers unhappy about the 3 per cent pay rise in last weeks budget saying they want more. Pictures: MARK JESSER

Hundreds of Border teachers from public and Catholic schools refused to work on Thursday as part of a NSW-wide strike for better pay and conditions.

SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

