The average water bill in the North East will jump by more than $40 for the next financial year to cover upgrades to infrastructure.
North East Water confirmed its prices will rise by 4.6 per cent or $42.11, but will remain less than the inflation rate.
The increases will see North East Water invest in critical water and sewerage upgrades for Wangaratta and Kiewa-Tangambalanga, waste water renewals in Wodonga, Beechworth, Tallangatta and Bellbridge and also provide support to customers experiencing financial difficulty.
Corporate services executive Anthony Hernan said North East Water continued to have one of the lowest average residential water bills in Australia, but recognised that some customers may need help with payments.
"North East Water has a dedicated support team ready to help customers experiencing financial difficulty paying their bill, especially those who may be experiencing financial hardship for the first time," he said.
North East Water's prices are regulated by the Essential Services Commission and were approved for an eight-year period from 2018 to 2026.
Riverina Water, which supplies water for parts of Federation and Greater Hume shires, confirmed a typical residential bill would increase by only $8 per year with a two-cent rise on the provider's general tariff from $1.49 to $1.51 per kilolitre.
Availability charges were frozen by Riverina Water for a fourth straight year.
"An affordable, low availability charge means customers have greater control over their water bill and budget through managing their water usage," Riverina Water chair Tim Koschel said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
