A Lavington woman recently arrested over a police pursuit has faced court again, this time for walking out of a supermarket with a trolley loaded with groceries.
The incident happened just weeks before Chloe Durso sped off from police in a stolen Holden Jazz, driving on the wrong side of the road throughout North Albury and central Albury.
Police eventually had to call off the pursuit, during which the then teenager hit high speeds in residential streets, on April 12.
Albury Local Court has heard that Durso's shoplifting took place at the Woolworths supermarket at Lavington Square - in cohorts with "an unknown female" - on March 2.
Police questioned Durso about the crime after her arrest for the pursuit.
"The accused had bright pink hair at the time of the offence, assisting with (her) identification."
The now 20-year-old pleaded guilty before magistrate Sally McLaughlin to a single charge of shoplifting and was convicted and fined $450.
Police told the court that Durso and another woman were captured on CCTV footage browsing in the meat aisle about 6.30pm, putting items into their trolley.
At 6.48pm, the footage showed the pair in the beauty aisle, then five minutes later the second woman was shown to be elsewhere in the shopping centre.
While this was happening, Durso approached the supermarket entrance just as the other woman walked in from the other direction.
The automatic gates opened, allowing Durso to walk out with her trolley.
Her accomplice walked back out, through the self-service checkout area.
The footage then showed them walking through the centre, the stolen groceries now in green bags.
