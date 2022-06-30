More than one person shed a tear at the emotional official opening of the upgraded Henty Sportsground and Showground on Thursday, which took about 10 years and more than $1 million to build.
It's expected around 43,000 people per year will use the new facilities, which include an expanded function area, a commercial grade kitchen catering area, a bigger bar, male, female and umpires changerooms and toilets, an expanded ground viewing area and a larger undercover viewing area.
Advertisement
Henty Sportsground and Showground Management Committee chair Adrian O'Brien said it replaced the old facility built in 1982, which "struggled to cater for modern needs and facilitate the diversity of a growing number of users".
He said he was "emotional" to see the project completed and thanked the user groups, council, state and federal governments and major sponsors Bendigo Bank and Riverina Water.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Big achievements don't just happen...your assistance has been crucial to the development of this building," he said.
"One of the mandates of sporting groups or any community group is to supply safe and healthy environments particularly for younger people...and children that grow into adults will benefit for years to come."
Greater Hume general manager Steve Pinnuck, on the eve of retirement, also brushed away a tear during the ceremony.
Henty Football Netball Club president Nathan Scholz said he was "proud" to see the new facility.
"It's been a long time coming...sorry I'm getting emotional, but it was a lot of hard work," he said.
"It's a hell of a lot better than what we've had in the past and there's new facilities for the netballers, a lot more changeroom area and possibly for female footballers."
Henty and District Cricket Club president Mark White also welcomed the female friendly changing rooms.
"We're certainly getting much greater female representation, they've ballooned," he said.
"We barely had anyone for a 10 year period while I've been president and this year we had no fewer than a dozen girls ... so it's wonderful what this facility will mean to us."
Mr White said the upgrades were an enormous achievement.
"It was an enormous job getting all the user groups to sing from the same hymn sheet," he said.
"It was an enormous stress on Steve (Pinnuck) and Adrian (O'Brien) to get us all to unite and that's only one very small part of it, as they said, in a COVID-effected situation getting everything to get this facility finalised and built you've got supply chain issues, workforce issues, regulation issues and they've still managed to get it done really reasonably on time.
Advertisement
"I don't think you could be happier and it is an emotional thing for a lot of people."
Billabong Little Athletics president Becky Chambers and secretary Rachael Hadkins were pleased the project would soon see them get a store room, a veranda for shade in the summer, a double long jump pit, and new shotput and discuss through circles with retractable safety nets for their 50 or so children.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.