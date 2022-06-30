Police are urging anyone with information that could help an investigation into a spate of car thefts in Mount Beauty and Tawonga earlier this week to come forward.
Thousands of dollars worth of belongings were stolen on Tuesday night, after thieves raided 11 vehicles on about nine different streets throughout the towns.
Wangaratta Police senior detective Neil Thompson said most of the vehicles were unlocked.
"Secure all of your items, don't leave anything of any expense in your vehicles and make sure they're locked of a night time," he said.
"We believe at least two people were involved considering the amount of material that was taken
Mr Thompson said there was no video footage, but police were appealing for witnesses.
I urge them to contact crime stoppers- Neil Thompson
"If anybody's witnessed anything that they thought was suspicious on Tuesday night, I urge them to contact crime stoppers or their local police station," he said.
Mount Beauty resident Stan Williams said his snowboard, boots, bindings and passport were stolen from his locked car, totaling about $2500.
"It's pretty inconvenient when you have to travel in about seven weeks and ordering a new [passport] is a pretty big hassle, it's crazy," he said.
"I'm a snowboarding instructor, so it's pretty much my livelihood to be on my board every single day so when you wake up and find that it's missing it's kind of a hard pill to swallow, especially when you've only got limited stuff."
Mr Williams said the stealing spree was unexpected in the towns.
"Mount Beauty is never going to be like it was," he said.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
