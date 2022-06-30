A P-plater will be off the road for three months after they were caught 40km/h over the limit at Gerogery on Thursday.
An Albury Highway Patrol officer stopped the driver on the Olympic Highway after they were clocked travelling 130km/h in a 100 zone.
Advertisement
However, it was 40km/h over the 90 limit for the P1 provisional motorist, who had only one P-plate displayed at the rear of the car.
The driver claimed they were running late for work as the reason for travelling so fast and said "didn't bother" to put a P-plate on the front of the vehicle.
A $1219 fine was also issued.
Albury Inspector Scott Trewhella said P-platers were over-represented in collisions, which highlighted the need for provisional speed limits.
"It's a reminder that the speed limits are there for a reason and the goal is to keep everybody safe," he said.
"We want everyone to drive to the conditions.
"We have seen several fatalities and serious injury-collisions on our regional roads over the last couple of months.
"A big part of what we want to do is to change driver attitudes and behaviours to keep people safe.
"You'll continue to see more police deployed to the area to target matters such as this.
"At the end of the day, they are inexperienced drivers. They're on conditional licenses and subject to those conditions for a reason.
"They are expected to follow the conditions of their licence, and if not, they'll see consequences like this.
"We'd much prefer everyone did the right thing, but this is better than seeing a P-plater losing their life and ending up with a life-changing injury."
The accumulation of seven demerit points may see the driver off the road for longer than the mandatory three-month suspension applied to the offence.
If the driver had exceeded the speed limit by more than 45 km/h, the vehicle could have been impounded for three months.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.