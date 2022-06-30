A PROMINENT Bright cafe has been fined $5000 after pleading guilty to nine charges related to the illegal employment of children.
The Riverdeck Kitchen, which overlooks the Ovens River and adjoins the Bright visitor information centre, was penalised this week in Melbourne.
Magistrate Duncan Reynolds imposed the fine, but opted not to record a conviction based on the owners' good character, co-operation and early guilty plea.
Without that final point, Mr Reynolds said he would have fined Schultz & Associates Pty Ltd, which trades as The Riverdeck Kitchen, $15,000.
A plea was made to nine breaches of the Child Employment Act 2003 after 18 charges were withdrawn.
The offending involved the eatery employing two children under the age of 15, without a permit, between April and August last year.
Under Victorian law, unless an exemption applies such as a family tie, employers need a permit to employ those under 15.
The Riverdeck Kitchen was prosecuted by Wage Inspectorate Victoria which acted after a tip-off from the public.
The inspectorate's commissioner Robert Hortle said the case should serve as a warning for other businesses.
"The safety of kids in the workplace is paramount, not something that can be delayed or ignored," Mr Hortle said.
"The Wage Inspectorate is here to help people employ kids under 15 safely, because we know they can be an asset to a business and that they'll benefit from the experience.
"If employers fail to apply for permits, we're unable to assess the risk of employment to a child and check that their health, safety and welfare will be protected, potentially putting the child at risk."
