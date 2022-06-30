Member for Albury Justin Clancy said the original June 30 deadline had been extended amid concerns about vaccination rates.
Mr Clancy said the latest data revealed only one in four children aged under five had received a flu shot, while the figures were lower for kids aged five to 15.
"These numbers are particularly concerning given in the last month, four times as many kids have been admitted to Sydney's two children's hospitals with flu than with COVID-19," Mr Clancy said.
As well, less than 40 per cent of 50 to 65 year-olds and only 64 per cent of those aged over 65 have received a flu jab.
"I thank the members of our community who have already rolled up their sleeves to protect themselves and others," Mr Clancy said.
"I urge all NSW residents to take advantage of this extension and for families to use the school holidays to book in for a free flu shot with their GP or pharmacist.
"Getting a flu jab only takes a few minutes, but those minutes could mean the difference between you or a loved one ending up incredibly unwell this flu season."
