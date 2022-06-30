The Border Mail
Jackson Trengove signs with Goulburn Valley club Mooroopna

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
Updated June 30 2022 - 7:45am, first published 7:30am
Jackson Trengove met with both Corowa-Rutherglen and Wodonga Raiders.

Mooroopna has trumped Corowa-Rutherglen and Wodonga Raiders in the race to sign Jackson Trengove.

