Mooroopna has trumped Corowa-Rutherglen and Wodonga Raiders in the race to sign Jackson Trengove.
Trengove met with both Ovens and Murray clubs recently after his shock departure as coach of Barooga several weeks ago.
However, he informed officials from both clubs on Wednesday that he will play out the remainder of the season in the Goulburn Valley league.
Trengove will join Mooroopna as a seven point player, but club president Bill Dowling said it had plenty of space available to accommodate the former AFL player.
"We played with 30 points last weekend," Dowling said.
"We've got no issue with points whatsoever."
Despite having one of the youngest lists in the competition, Mooroopna is a genuine flag threat and sit third on the ladder.
"I understand it is a young list but I have always enjoyed the mentoring side of helping young players and I will get the opportunity to do that at Mooroopna," Trengove said.
