Albury trainer Mitch Beer will target city success with two genuine winning chances in Hardware Lane and Well In Sight at Rosehill on Saturday.
Beer has decided to split the pair up after initially nominating both for the $100,000 TAB Highway Class Three Handicap (1100m) and the $130,000 3YO Benchmark 72 Handicap (1100m).
Hugh Bowman will take the ride on Well In Sight in the Highway, while Rachel King will partner Hardware Lane in the three-year-old race.
Hardware Lane is already a Highway winner and tuned up for his city test with a six-length romp at Albury last week.
"The 61 kilos in the Highway made the decision a bit easy for me," Beer explained.
"I just think Hardware Lane, he's the second highest-rated horse in the three-year-old race so it's not like he's running out of his grade.
"We might get another three-year-old run out of him but it will be a great opportunity to give that horse a run against his own age, the old saying when they're three run them against three-year-olds, they're only three once.
"He's drawn alright, he gets in better at the weights, it's obviously a stronger race but it's worth a considerably more amount of money. And having another good chance in the Highway made that decision easier."
Well In Sight won her first three starts before finishing down the track in the $750,000 Inglis Sprint at Flemington in March.
She returned from a break with a nice second in a barrier trial at Albury last week and Beer is keen to see what she produces first-up.
"She's going great. I thought her trial the other day here was really good," he said.
"She wasn't asked to do a lot, it took Sunrise Ruby to have a little push along to run up her inside. We just looked after her a bit in the trial because her fitness levels have come to hand pretty good.
"I think she's certainly a horse that out of the horses we've taken to win the Highway, she sits in that mould pretty comfortably, but in saying that I think it's a cracking little Highway.
"Any of those class threes over the shorter trip between now and the Kosiuszko are going to be very strong races."
