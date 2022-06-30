Former Myrtleford co-captain Matt Dussin says the best is yet to come after a disrupted first half of the season in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Saints will start strong favourites away to North Albury on Saturday, before facing the league's toughest draw over the next month in the four teams above them.
If Myrtleford has a horror month, it could find itself in a situation unimaginable at the start of the season - out of the top five with only three rounds left.
However, the Saints' 70-point caning over fellow finals contenders Corowa-Rutherglen a fortnight ago has steeled belief.
"I hadn't played for a few weeks and wasn't sure what to expect, I knew Corowa was going well, so was really happy with the result," Dussin declared.
Myrtleford has rarely had its strongest team this season, due to injuries and COVID.
Boom midfielder Matt Munro will play his final game against North as he's heading overseas, while the club was devastated with confirmation popular co-coach Jake Sharp suffered a horror knee injury against Corowa-Rutherglen.
"Is the best yet to come? I'd say yes, purely out of continuity," Dussin replied when quizzed if the club will improve in the second half of the year.
Is the best yet to come? I'd say yes ... we saw that ... the team structures ... it was really promising.- Matt Dussin
"Let's face it, a lot of the teams face a lack of continuity, but especially for us, not having our Melbourne-based players in Myrtleford.
"But we saw that continuity (against the Roos), the team structures coming out, it was really promising."
Albury hosts Corowa-Rutherglen in the other game.
