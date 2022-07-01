The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Duane Maloney playing his 200th game for Rutherglen Cats

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated July 1 2022 - 1:19am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duane Maloney with daughter Audrey, nine, and son Bryce, 12. Picture: MARK JESSER

Rutherglen will honour one of its great clubmen on Saturday when Duane Maloney plays his 200th game for the Cats.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.