Region receives a welcome reprieve from cold conditions | Weather Watch

The extremely cold conditions felt during the first 17 days of June eased during the past week.
Maximum temperatures managed to climb a couple of degrees above the June normal on a few days at most locations across the Albury-Wodonga region.
Advertisement
It did remain rather cold in Victoria and the Riverina, where frontal passages brought some showery periods on some days and persistent fogs on others, which kept maximum temperatures down to 10 degrees.
The sunshine recorder at Lake Eildon up to the end of June recorded only 27 hours, whilst the City of Melbourne has recorded only 93 hours, making this the most sunless June since 1985.
The rainfall has exceeded the June average in Victoria and the Riverina but will fall short of the average north from Wyalong.
Some Alpine resorts in Victoria this month have had their coldest June on record.
At Mt Baw Baw, the mean maximum temperature this month at 1.4 degrees is 2.5 degrees below normal and the coldest in 26 years of records. Its monthly rainfall of 432mm is also a record not only for June but also a record for any month.
The rainfall has exceeded the June average in Victoria and the Riverina but will fall short of the average north of Wyalong.
Mt Buller, with a mean maximum temperature of minus 0.5, has also recorded its coldest June in 38 years of records - the previous record being in 1985.
Mt Hotham, with a mean maximum temperature of minus 0.3, experienced its coldest June since 1943.
The winter of 1943 was very cold in North East Victoria, including statewide snowfalls early in August; however, early September saw mild to warm days.
Other very cold Junes at Mt. Hotham occurred in 1949, 1966, 1981, 1985 and 2000.
The spring season out of these episodes was notably wetter than average, with a high frequency of thunderstorms at most places within the Albury-Wodonga region, and there were some very hot days in both December and January, which could lead to very high fire risk in Victoria, which was what occurred in December 1943 and January 1944.
A northwest cloud band has formed near the Top End and is expected to result in widespread rain over Queensland during this week.
At Mitchell, a high level cirrus last Friday, June 24, was moving from the south-west, but 48 hours later, the cirrus was moving strongly from the north-west at a higher speed.
The Albury-Wodonga region will miss out on this rain.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.