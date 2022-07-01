Albury Thunder has been crash-tackled by injuries just as the team has moved into strong finals contention in Group Nine rugby league.
Advertisement
The Thunder will be without three key players for Saturday's away game against fellow finals contenders Tumut.
Tough forward and assistant coach Jon Huggett is unlikely to return before August after he injured his knee in last week's six-point win over Wagga Brothers.
Clever five-eighth Paul Karaitiana has been carrying a shoulder complaint, while interchange forward Nathan Darby also has a knee problem.
"I can't get scans around here as everything is booked out for a month, but the physios have said they don't think it's the ACL, it looks like a medial, but I'll still be out for probably three to four weeks," Huggett revealed.
I can't get scans around here as everything is booked out for a month, but the physios have said they don't think it's the ACL, it looks like a medial, but I'll still be out for probably three to four weeks.- Jon Huggett
"Pauly's looking at having a scan in Canberra as he's working in Young."
The Thunder has a number of forwards who have been playing well in reserve grade, including Reece Clegg.
With seven rounds left, the Thunder sits in fourth spot on 11 points with three wins, a draw, three losses and two byes.
Tumut is a point behind, while Wagga Kangaroos and Brothers are on eight apiece.
"We played pretty poorly on Sunday (against Brothers), it's a positive that you don't perform at your best and still win," Huggett remarked.
Tumut started the season as one of the premiership fancies.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Tumut had been hit by injuries, but they're starting to get them all back."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.