A 12 month program aims to teach small rural property owners in the North East how to best manage their land and avoid common issues.
The Healthy Hectares project is targeted at people who are new to rural property, but also those who have smaller farms or smaller rural properties and will inform participants about a range of topics including soil, water, plant and animals management, regulations and safety.
Advertisement
IN OTHER NEWS:
Project officer David Thorpe if people didn't know how to manage their properties pests and weeds could be problematic.
"The other thing is that people just end up putting so much time and effort into something that really isn't giving them the rewards that they're looking for, that isn't giving them the lifestyle or benefits that they'd hoped for when they moved to the country,' he said.
Mr Thorpe said most people who came to rural properties have some idea of management, but the program was an opportunity to pick up new information and make use of it.
"It's really just augmenting what they know and helping them expand their capabilities and what they can do with the property," he said.
It's really just augmenting what they know and helping them expand their capabilities- David Thorpe
Two free information sessions about the program will be held on Sunday July 24, from 10am at the Myrtleford RSL and from 3pm at the Chiltern Neighbourhood House. Bookings can be made via Trybooking.
Patricia Hendriks owns a 40 hectare property near Yackandandah and have previously participated in the program.
She said taking part in the Healthy Hectares program helped small farm owners learn to balance production with the environment.
"People who own small properties are often keen to manage their property with the environment in mind,'' she said.
"It's all about striking a balance between production and preservation.
"Also, people with small farms are often doing a range of things and have mixed enterprises, so it was a good way to meet other people and see what they are doing, it helped to reinforce that we are on the right track."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.