Healthy Hectares offers information sessions in Myrtleford and Chiltern

Victoria Ellis
Victoria Ellis
July 2 2022 - 6:00pm
LEARNING OPPORTUNITY: Healthy Hectares project officer David Thorpe in front of Yackandandah's Patricia and Martin Hendriks on their 40 hectare egg farm. Picture: SUPPLIED

A 12 month program aims to teach small rural property owners in the North East how to best manage their land and avoid common issues.

