Recent electricity crisis the result of poor planning | On the Wallaby

The past weeks have shown that, at times, we are faced with a critical national shortage of electricity and amidst the scramble by politicians came the plaintive call to turn off appliances.
That's probably okay, but for a person on a life support appliance, the threat of a blackout must be terrifying.
We have reached the current situation due to a headlong quest to renewable energy without any viable transition plans being in place. Build a wind farm here and there, construct a solar farm here that will supply 20,000 homes. Well, simply, they will not, as demonstrated in recent weeks, where the power consumption on the Australian east coast on a weeknight was 6000 gigawatts, and at 6pm, less than one per cent came from wind and solar.
Sure the days are short, limiting sunshine, but the wind had the capacity to blow.
Hydro is regularly counted as renewable and it is not. Dams do not fill, and if rivers are flooding, it would hardly be prudent to add generation water to the problem. Currently, most dams are brimming and those downstream have expressed grave concerns.
The quest for carbon reduction will continue and only time will tell if the climate will be affected. Also, our trading partners are demanding carbon action attached to our exports.
There is a more urgent reason why we need to transition away from petroleum products and that is national security. We live on a knife-edge of imported fuel supply and current world conflicts show just how vulnerable we are.
The wider public is sceptical of electric cars; however, in the end, we may have no option to use batteries or hydrogen as a primary fuel source. Hydrogen, in reality, could be called electric storage. Not only is supply an issue but affordability has hit many industries and small businesses. Households can reduce power use; however, it is impossible to turn off lighting and fridges in a supermarket.
The chickens had to come home to roost with the closure of coal-fired power stations reaching operation shortfalls. Hardly worth taking a risk of refurbishing in a clouded future, and banks refusing finance.
Australian farmers have benefited from some outstanding marketing in finding new export markets for products like barley, cotton, beef and wine affected by the trade actions of China.
The impact has been far less severe than first anticipated; however, wine is a major problem, causing the domestic price for grapes to go through the floor, making many growers unviable.
It has been claimed that prior to the disruption, we exported $16 billion worth of agricultural, forestry and fisheries products to China, and now that's down by $4.5 billion to $11.5 billion. The report also stated that total agriculture, forestry and fisheries exports to all countries are up $7.3 billion, demonstrating the outstanding ability of our commodity marketers. Hopefully, we have learnt a hard lesson on relying heavily on single markets. The problem of relying on a single market is highlighted by the New Zealand dairy industry. A recent report noted up to 40pc of NZ's dairy exports go to China. NZ supplies 90pc of China's whole milk powder imports, 80pc of its butter and fat imports, 40pc of skim milk powder and 60pc of cheese. Any disruption in this trade would hit Kiwi dairy farmers and the global dairy market.
