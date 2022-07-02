The Border Mail
Home/News/Rural

Recent electricity crisis the result of poor planning | On the Wallaby

By David Everist
July 2 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NO STRATEGY: David Everist says the the recent power crisis is due to a headlong quest to renewable energy without any viable transition plan. Photo: SHUTTERSTOCK

The past weeks have shown that, at times, we are faced with a critical national shortage of electricity and amidst the scramble by politicians came the plaintive call to turn off appliances.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.