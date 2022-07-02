Recent electricity crisis the result of poor planning | On the Wallaby

It has been claimed that prior to the disruption, we exported $16 billion worth of agricultural, forestry and fisheries products to China, and now that's down by $4.5 billion to $11.5 billion. The report also stated that total agriculture, forestry and fisheries exports to all countries are up $7.3 billion, demonstrating the outstanding ability of our commodity marketers. Hopefully, we have learnt a hard lesson on relying heavily on single markets. The problem of relying on a single market is highlighted by the New Zealand dairy industry. A recent report noted up to 40pc of NZ's dairy exports go to China. NZ supplies 90pc of China's whole milk powder imports, 80pc of its butter and fat imports, 40pc of skim milk powder and 60pc of cheese. Any disruption in this trade would hit Kiwi dairy farmers and the global dairy market.