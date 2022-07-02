Four days of Murray Art Museum Albury's winter school holiday children's art camp have already been booked out and the gallery's popular teen art camp program will also run for the second time this month.
MAMA's engagement manager Annie Falcke said the camps were successful because of the pressure on working families to have the school holidays "covered".
"It's just a battle that every parent has to try to figure out how to give your child a break over the school holidays while you're still working, without farming them off to activities that are not making them happy," she said.
In the April school holidays MAMA welcomed nearly 200 children over it's full day, five day a week art camp program and a similar total number is expected these holidays.
Ms Falcke said those school holidays was also the first time the museum had run a teen art camp for 12 to 15 year olds, which was "a big hit".
"That age group, we call them our museum children, they've grown up here," she said.
"We've been running art camp now for almost seven years, so those kids they started with us, they've been coming here since they were quite young and it was their favourite thing to do in the school holidays.
"We started to hear feedback from parents that they were so sad when they got to the end of year 6 and it was their last camp and we thought 'there's no need for that to stop, we can keep going' and now we have the opportunity to do more challenging things with the older kids, things with more skill, things that they can really go deeper in the themes."
Ms Falcke said the museum had noticed that children from the art camps were coming back to opening and events with their family members and explaining the exhibitions to them.
"Hearing their explanation of it is incredibly heartwarming to me, because you really understand that they get it and it's meaningful to them," she said.
"They want to share it with other people and it's impacted them.
"If we're providing meaningful experiences to kids in a way that helps them enjoy or cope with their life, and then they are wanting to share that with other people, than that just shares the true work of the museum as more than just a tourism destination or something to do on a rainy day."
Ms Falcke said it showed the museum was adding real meaning to the art camp participants experience of childhood or teenagehood.
"That to me is showing that that child is so stimulated by what we do here that that is just such an important community and cultural service that we provide here," she said.
"Amongst all the other great things, being a nice place to visit, that true work is what keeps us all going."
Parents can book in for the camps through the MAMA website.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
