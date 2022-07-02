The Border Mail
School holidays are 'covered' with MAMA's children and teen art camp

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
July 2 2022 - 6:00pm
Audrey Falcke, 9. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Four days of Murray Art Museum Albury's winter school holiday children's art camp have already been booked out and the gallery's popular teen art camp program will also run for the second time this month.

