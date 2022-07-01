A long-standing service station in the Albury CBD closed its doors this week and will be demolished.
The Caltex-branded petrol outlet on Dean Street, situated near the city's Botanic Gardens, ceased trading on Thursday.
It was known as the hospital service station, given it once faced the now demolished Albury hospital.
An Ampol spokesperson said demolition and remediation works will commence in the coming months.
"We would like to thank the community in Albury for their support over the past several years," the spokesperson said.
"Local customers can visit Ampol Albury on Hovell Street (and Wodonga Place) for all their fuel and convenience needs."
Mobile business Iconic Coffee Van traded from the Dean Street site but confirmed on signage out the front that it will relocate to the corner of Guinea Street and Maryland Way.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
