An Albury boxer has won his comeback bout - 43 years after his last.
Peter Lindsley claimed the middleweight crown in the 65-plus age bracket in the Masters Boxing Victoria's Twilight Warriors event in Melbourne.
And his performance also won the prestigious fighter of the night title.
"It's something I've always wanted to do, I thought that I could do it, but I just wanted to prove it to myself," he suggested.
"Well, I knew he was going to come out strong, but I thought if I use my footwork, move backwards, let him come forward and put himself off his fight a little bit."
Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson famously once said that every boxer has a plan - until they get punched in the face.
And the 68-year-old's opponent launched himself in the first of three rounds, which are 90 seconds each.
"He came at me in the first round that fast and he was so strong, I could hardly hold him off," he admitted.
"He was going that hard, he would gas out after a round or two and by the second round, he started to tire more and that's when I started to move forward, everything came off my jab and he was swinging a bit wildly."
Lindsley's boxing journey started in Wollongong.
Like so many kids in the Steel City, he grew up playing rugby league in the 1960s and 1970s.
He loved boxing, but by the time he gave up footy in his 20s, he was too old for the Police and Community Youth Club (PCYC) scene, which was the traditional home for teenagers learning to box.
He therefore couldn't find a coach, but still had the one amateur fight at 25 and lost.
So he thought he'd help out the kids.
He worked at Bulli PCYC where he trained a future world champion in Shannan Taylor.
He later became known as "The Bulli Blaster" and won the vacant middlewight championship of the World Boxing Federation (WBF), although he's best remembered for his 2001 World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight loss to "Sugar" Shane Mosley.
Taylor was the junior groomsman at Lindsley's 1984 wedding and the pair has kept in contact.
After almost half a century out of the ring, it was a call from Taylor and a Border boxer who inspired the comeback.
"I read about (Darcy Brown, who's known as) Buddy Oldman boxing (to raise awareness for children with autism last weekend) and Shannan contacted me about a bloke (Phil McDonald) in Mollymook who was looking to fight 150 consecutive (three-minute) rounds to break a world record to raise awareness for Stroke Foundation," he revealed.
"I did the nine rounds with Phil and gained inspiration from that and also gained inspiration from Buddy, I've got about 18 years on him (laughs)."
Lindsley had gyms at his house when he lived in Wollongong and Ulladulla, with the latter labelled The Black Dog gym as he trained those with mental health issues.
He moved to Albury 12 months ago and has been training at Hurricane Combat Centre at the Albury Showgrounds, where he joined the Masters program.
"Once you step in the ring, there's nowhere to hide," he offered.
"It's something you can do for yourself, you're going to get fit doing it, more confident, there's also ant-bullying programs we're looking at at Hurricane, I want to be involved in that and help people build confidence."
But the ex-police officer's brief comeback is over after just the one bout.
"Toni (my wife) said 'no more', she's too tough for me (laughs)."
