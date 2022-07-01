The Border Mail
Dine and Discover ends, but thousands unused in Albury, Greater Hume and Federation

Victoria Ellis
Victoria Ellis
Updated July 1 2022 - 5:50am, first published 5:30am
'CRAZY': Regent Cinemas Albury general manager Kelly Davis says she wishes people redeemed their discover vouchers earlier, instead of all in one go at the last minute. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

There was a "crazy" rush over the last week to use the NSW government's Dine and Discover vouchers, but about 77,000 vouchers in Albury, worth nearly $2 million, were not redeemed.

