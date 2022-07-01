The Border Mail

Lachlan Simpkin leaves AWFA to work for Football Victoria

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated July 1 2022 - 1:19am, first published 1:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Simpkin has left AWFA to take up a new role with Football Victoria. Picture: MARK JESSER

The Albury-Wodonga Football Association is looking for a new administrator with Lachlan Simpkin moving on after seven months in the role.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.