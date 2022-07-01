The Albury-Wodonga Football Association is looking for a new administrator with Lachlan Simpkin moving on after seven months in the role.
Simpkin became the association's first full-time administrator when he was appointed last November but the 24-year-old is off to Football Victoria to work as their regional development co-ordinator for the Goulburn North East zone.
"I'm very grateful to have been provided the opportunity to contribute to the association in the way I have," Simpkin said.
"I hope I've left the association in better shape than when I began, and the structures we've developed over that time will continue to drive improvement for our participants.
"The clubs have been incredibly co-operative throughout my time and it's pleasing to see them continuing to recover after two interrupted seasons.
"Although I'm leaving, I'm comforted by the fact I still will be contributing to football in the region."
