A North East far-right figure has been told his legal matters can no longer be put off following his seventh court appearance.
Barnawartha man Jarrad Searby did not have a lawyer during his most recent appearance in the Wodonga Magistrates Court.
Police raided his home last year.
He is facing charges of drug possession, drug driving and failing to give police access to his electronic devices.
Searby was asked what was happening with the case given how many times it had been listed without progressing.
"It's been before the court so many times," magistrate Victoria Campbell said.
"I need something to happen on this matter."
Searby said many of the listings had been during the pandemic when people were unable to leave their homes.
Ms Campbell said matters were being heard on Webex, but Searby said he didn't have a computer.
"I can probably get a letter from the solicitor," he said.
"There are so many things that have to be struck from the brief too your honour."
A hydroponic cannabis system was found in his home, but Searby said he lived with three others and it wasn't his, and another person had been dealt with over it.
Searby said he'd just had a fifth child and ran his own business but realised he needed to deal with the matters.
Magistrate Campbell said he needed to talk to police about the matters.
"It's not just a matter of saying to people 'this needs to be withdrawn'," she said, and adjourned his matters to August 9 with no further adjournments.
