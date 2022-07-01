A Border businessman has landed a sought-after site close to Wodonga's CBD to expand his earthmoving venture.
Scott Thynne will relocate his Baranduda business, SJT Plumbing and Excavations, to 75c Thomas Mitchell Drive in Wodonga after it sold under the hammer for $745,000 on Friday.
Garner Bros Construction had been based on the freehold commercial lot, built on the southern side of the road, opposite Docking Street.
"I've been looking for something like this for years," Mr Thynne said.
"I've got a block on McKoy Street, but it hasn't settled yet and has been dragging on for 12 months. I'll either look at renting or selling that.
"To set everything up, it was probably going to cost what I paid for it anyway, so it saves some time.
"We'll take some time to set it up how we want it, but once we're in here we'll be right."
Auctioneer William Bonnici, of First National Commercial, opened proceedings with a vendor bid of $550,000, which was followed by an offer of $575,000 from the crowd.
Bidding continued in $25,000 increments between Mr Thynne and another party until it reached $700,000.
The pair went back and forth in $5000 advances before the auction paused at $735,000 for a discussion with the vendor.
Two more bids were received and the property was sold for $745,000.
Meanwhile, seven auctions will be held across the Border and North East on Saturday.
First National has a three-bedroom home at Yackandandah set on 17 acres on offer, along with a five-bedroom home at Baranduda.
A central Wodonga townhouse on Stanley Street will go under the hammer with PJ Murphy, while Brian Unthank Real Estate will aim to sell a three-bedroom home at Bisque Court in the city's west.
The agency also has a rural property up for grabs at Gerogery.
Stean Nicholls Real Estate will auction off 63,000 square metres of vacant land at Kiewa, as well as a two-bedroom unit on Pemberton Street in Albury.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
