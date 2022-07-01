NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has declined to say if his government supports a new or redeveloped Albury hospital.
As part of a question on notice, Mr Hazzard was asked in May in state parliament by Opposition health spokesman Ryan Park if the government has "got any new plans to build a new hospital" in Albury or redevelop the existing campus.
In a written answer given on June 21, the minister failed to answer both questions.
"The development of clinical services at both the Albury and Wodonga hospital campuses is the role of the Albury Wodonga Health executive and board," Mr Hazzard replied.
The Liberal minister's lack of commitment is in contrast to his party colleague, Victorian Opposition leader Matthew Guy, who last month pledged $300 million for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital if he is elected premier in November.
Mr Park posed the questions, which also covered progress on the redevelopment of the Albury hospital emergency department, at the urging of Albury Labor Party branch member Marcus Rowland.
Mr Rowland's concern came from Border MPs Justin Clancy and Sussan Ley suggesting the Twin City service end and Albury hospital return to NSW control.
"I thought let's put some questions to the minister and find out what he was thinking and given his response it's clear they're not interested in coming to the party (on a new hospital)," Mr Rowland said.
"I had the suspicion that they were not interested, given Justin and Sussan have said 'we need to rethink the whole situation' but it's nice to have it in writing."
Asked if the NSW Labor Opposition would emulate its Victorian counterpart and promise funding for a new hospital, Mr Rowland said he could not say.
On the casualty upgrade, Mr Hazzard said NSW funding for the work had been provided.
"The redevelopment is being delivered by the Victorian Health Building Authority," he said.
"(It) has experienced delays in receiving the development permit from Albury City Council."
Those hold-ups related to car parking concerns, but the Victorian Department of Health was still unable to say when work on the $36 million project would begin when asked by The Border Mail this week.
That is despite a sign, embedded in the hospital grounds facing East Street, promoting the development.
The hoarding outlines what the work will involve, the builder and architect, funding contributions of each state and the completion date, 2023.
Yet there is no mention of a kick-off time.
