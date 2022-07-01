THE first clues to work beginning on Albury's newest outdoor recreation area emerged on Friday.
Wire fencing panels and concrete barriers were installed outside shops on the southern side of Dean Street, near David Street, from breakfast time.
Advertisement
They formed a compound which will be home to an alfresco gathering point to be known as Pods of Play.
It is a joint project between the city council and Albury Business Connect and has received $120,000 in NSW government funding.
It is expected the area will be running by the end of July and a trial will then run through to summer time with feedback to shape whether it becomes a permanent addition to the streetscape.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Known as a parklet, the concept has been adopted elsewhere to bolster trade in the wake of the COVID pandemic and Albury Business Connect hopes it revitalises CBD trade.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.