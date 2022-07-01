Ben Farrington's confidence is soaring after he kicked 18 goals for Howlong's thirds last weekend.
The 190cm key forward had a day he'll never forget as the Spiders beat CDHBU by 161 points at Coreen.
Advertisement
Farrington has been named in the senior side to face Lockhart on Saturday having taking his goal tally for the season to 44.
"It was crazy," Farrington admitted.
"I didn't expect it but one goal led to another and I just kept going.
"I usually start pretty red-hot and get four or five in the first quarter but I think I had about six on Saturday and kept going.
"I had 12 at three-quarter-time and I was talking to my old man and said 'it's a good day out.'
"I thought that would be it, surely, but I had another six in the last quarter which took me to 18."
Farrington, who booted nine majors against Jindera in round five, joined the Spiders in the summer after playing all of his his junior football with North Albury.
"I had a few mates at Howlong so I thought I'd come over for the year, see how I like it and hopefully play a bit more senior footy," Farrington said.
"It's good fun and I love playing out in the country.
"I used to just play in the ruck because I'm usually among the tallest in the team but this year I've played a bit more as a key forward, taking big grabs and focusing on my set shots, which has been real good.
"I really like the people out here and I'll definitely hang around at Howlong.
"We're in the top three now and I think we can go all the way."
ALSO IN SPORT
Spiders coach Greg Coyne, whose side have won their last five matches, praised Farrington's commitment as well as his kicking.
"He was outstanding," Coyne said.
Advertisement
"He didn't try to kick them over his shoulder, he gave two or three away and it was just good body-on-body work.
"The way the ball was delivered to him made it a lot easier but he did take some good grabs as well and once his confidence built, he wasn't missing.
"He comes in from Albury and with fuel prices the way they are, I said he could just train one night a week but he was clear he wants to come across on both nights."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.