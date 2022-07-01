Man claimed bashing threat made to neighbour in CBD was 'about respect'

A man who threatened to bash his public housing unit neighbour has told a magistrate he only said he'd "give him a slap".
Gavin Michael Leahy just happened to pass the man in Dean Street early one morning as the victim was heading home.
He approached the man, Albury Local Court has heard, and told him: "If I see you at the flats today you'll get a flogging."
Soon after arriving back at the Thurgoona Street public housing units Leahy lashed out at the victim's front door, landing a kick that caused $300 damage.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin noted how a sentence assessment report on Leahy clearly indicated he was "not able to control your emotions with your neighbour that day".
In response, Leahy said: "I threatened to give him a slap."
Leahy, 43, pleaded guilty to charges of stalking or intimidation and destroy or damage property.
Police told the court that the victim and another man lived in a ground-floor unit, while Leahy lived two floors above.
The second man leased the unit, so police said he was considered to be the victim of the damage property charge.
Ms McLaughlin was told the first man was heading past the Westpac bank branch in Dean Street on December 1 about 7.45am when Leahy, who was walking his dog, confronted him.
"This caused the victim to feel intimidated and he was concerned for his personal safety," police said.
"The victim ignored the accused and returned home, promptly locking both doors as he went inside."
Leahy approached the front security door of the other unit just after 8am.
"The accused began kicking the door whilst yelling at the victims 'you're a paedophile' and 'I'm going to bash you'," police said.
The victims remained inside, deciding to simply ignore Leahy and instead contact police.
Police went to Leahy's unit about 1.45pm and placed him under arrest.
He declined to be interviewed, but police said he did make "partial admissions".
Leahy's version of events was that the man in Dean Street had begun to abuse him, which made him angry.
Police said Leahy argued that "he felt the (victim) was being disrespectful".
It was for the same reason Leahy said he kicked the door, damaging the frame and ripping the fly-wire.
Leahy was convicted and placed on a six-month community corrections order.
