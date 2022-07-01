The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury man taking dog for walk in Albury's CBD told man he'd give him 'a flogging'

By Albury Court
July 1 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man claimed bashing threat made to neighbour in CBD was 'about respect'

A man who threatened to bash his public housing unit neighbour has told a magistrate he only said he'd "give him a slap".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.