CAFES and takeaway outlets in Albury have been warned to prepare for an almost total state ban on plastic food containers and cutlery which starts in November.
While some have already embraced the eco-friendly drive, which started with a ban on plastic bags last month, others were caught by surprise and lumbered with useless bags.
NSW Environment Minister James Griffin said consumers as well as businesses will need to brace for the changes.
"While we recognise a number of large and small businesses have already phased-out single-use plastics, for many the ban will involve significant change and they'll need government and community support," Mr Griffin said, referring to a collaboration with the National Retail Association to help businesses adjust to the ban.
"Consumers will also need to be prepared for changes when collecting takeaway or making purchases, particularly when they receive straws, foodware or cutlery."
Willow and Co Coffee Shop food and beverage attendant Olivia Wentworth said she and other staff were aware of the plastic ban both in June and November.
"We knew this plastic ban was coming, so we made sure we have cardboard containers for any takeaway food and we use cardboard coffee cups," Ms Wentworth said. "The cups have a plastic lid but it's 'bio' plastic.
"All of the bags our bread comes in goes to the recycling depot at the supermarket. I've always been aware of these issues because my dad runs a recycling business called Plastic Forests."
A takeaway shop at West End Plaza was caught by surprise when the ban on plastic bags was imposed on June 1 but found out about the cutlery and food container ban in time.
"We had placed a big order of plastic bags in May - now we have about 500 bags at home we can't use," Lisa Ng, of Wok In South East Asian Cuisine said. "Perhaps we can use them at home as rubbish bags?
"We use plastic cutlery at the moment but won't be ordering any more. The bamboo cutlery is much more expensive than the plastic items but we know we have to use them."
