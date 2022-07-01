Josh Perry admits Boomers' league championship hopes are hanging by a thread ahead of Sunday's must-win clash with Myrtleford.
Last weekend's 3-0 home defeat to Albury United left fifth-placed Boomers seven points off the pace with just seven rounds of the home-and-away season remaining after this weekend.
The Savoy arrive at Glen Park one place and two points better off than Andrew Grove's side and riding high after a 4-2 win at the home of fierce rivals Wangaratta last Sunday - their fifth victory in six attempts on the road.
"We want to finish as high as possible and these are the games we've got to win," 19-year-old Perry said.
"But we know it's going to be hard because they've got a pretty good team and they've been playing very well.
"We know we're not in the position we'd like to be in but we're still in the mix.
"We're probably a bit off the pace now to win the league title but we're still in the hunt and we think our best football is good enough to beat anyone."
Leaders Cobram and second-placed United start as favourites to beat Albury Hotspurs and Wodonga Diamonds respectively, while Wangaratta, in third, will be desperate to bounce back against rock-bottom St Pats.
Twin City face Melrose in a 2.20pm kick-off at Kelly Park.
"If everything goes right, we definitely can (make up the ground) but only if the top teams slip up," Perry admitted.
"It's less about us catching up now.
"We've already played United twice now so we need other teams to take points off them and the same with Cobram and Wang.
"At times, we've been in the real close games and could have won a few more but unfortunately we haven't been able to.
"It could have gone either way and we would definitely be pushing for the title if we'd won those games."
Du Phan returns on Sunday but Boomers are still without Adam Griffith and Joel McKimmie, while 16-goal Kye Halloway will be given until the 11th hour to prove he's fit enough to return from an ankle injury.
Perry, meanwhile, is shining in a central midfield role this season.
"It's different to the last couple of years but I'm enjoying it, being able to get up the park a bit more than I normally would at the back," Perry said.
"I used to play there as a kid, back in the day.
"We lost a few midfielders so 'Grover' decided to chuck me in there for a game and I think I played alright.
"I don't mind it. It's a lot more running but I'm definitely more in the play."
In the women's competition, leaders Albury United put their unbeaten record on the line away to St Pats, Melrose visit Myrtleford and Diamonds host Wangaratta while second-placed Hotspurs have the bye.
