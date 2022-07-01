Corowa-Rutherglen's top five dreams will be on the line in Saturday's away game against Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Roos realistically need to upset the Tigers, given fifth-placed Myrtleford should topple North Albury and move two wins clear, if both games end as expected.
Advertisement
They're the weekend's only games as the other six teams played in the first part of the split round.
After today, there will be seven rounds left and Albury co-coach Anthony Miles says crucial games are now resembling finals-type matches.
"They do, the grounds seem to be a little more boggy, games probably don't flow as much, they are a little more congested, the intensity goes up and that's why we play footy," he reasoned.
As it stands, the Roos are one win outside the top five.
However, in their favour, the visitors have an easier draw than Myrtleford from rounds 12-15.
The Roos will fancy their chances against Wodonga Raiders (last) and Lavington (seventh).
Meanwhile, Lavington shares the same points (20) as Corowa-Rutherglen and it has the easiest draw of the three teams seemingly battling for the last remaining spot in finals.
After meeting North, Myrtleford then meets the top four sides.
"Corowa is a really good side, they have a good coach (Peter German) and some really quality players, the Wilson brothers (Cam and Damien), Tom Goodwin, (Kaelan) Bradtke as well," Miles suggested of the resurgent Roos.
The away team has named Leeton product and former Geelong West key position defender Jake Wood.
He joined the Roos only last week and will give the underdogs some much needed size in the backline.
Albury continues its youth policy with Connor O'Sullivan and Max Byrne playing another match, while youngsters Isaac McGrath and Brayden McMenamin continue to progress.
Another Tigers' youngster in Ben Kelly faces a massive test against ruck Tom Goodwin.
Kelly sits sixth in the league hitouts with 189, with Goodwin next on 155.
The battle between midfielders Cam Wilson and Albury duo Miles and Fletcher Carroll should be a beauty.
The trio are dotted throughout the league's top statistics.
Carroll leads the disposals with 331, with Wilson in seventh on 285.
Advertisement
Wilson tops the tackles with 72, averaging seven per game, while he's also third in inside 50s (59), sharing that mark with Carroll, while Miles is only three back.
Wilson and Miles also sit in the top five for clearances.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Noted ball winner Daniel Cross also returns for Albury.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.