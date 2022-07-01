The Murray Bushrangers will have three representatives as the national championships continue on the Gold Coast on Sunday.
Ollie Hollands (Wodonga) and Yarrawonga's Caleb Mitchell will represent Victoria Country, while Corowa-Rutherglen's Ryan Eyers will play for the Allies, which comprises NSW, Queensland, ACT and Northern Territory.
Advertisement
"Ryan's a versatile key position player, he can play in the ruck, back or forward and one of his strengths is when he's playing in the ruck he can get around the ground really well," Murray Bushrangers regional talent operations lead Mick Wilson offered.
He can play in the ruck, back or forward and one of his strengths is when he's playing in the ruck he can get around the ground really well. He's strong below his knees.- Mick Wilson on Ryan Eyers
"He's strong below his knees and is attracting quite a bit of interest from AFL clubs."
And the Bushies had a fifth player drafted in AFLW.
Wagga's Zara Hamilton was selected at No. 87 by GWS, which announced the signing Thursday.
ALSO IN SPORT:
They couldn't select her draft night after she opted for the Victorian pool.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.