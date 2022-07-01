The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Three Murray Bushrangers play for Allies, Victoria Country in nationals

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 1 2022 - 5:25am, first published 4:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Eyers will play for the Allies against Victoria Country in the national championships clash on the Gold Coast on Sunday.

The Murray Bushrangers will have three representatives as the national championships continue on the Gold Coast on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.