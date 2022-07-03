Meet the wonderful characters from High Street's history | Then and Now

Halls Bakers Van was another familiar sight in High Street - the van was always clean and polished up. The horse was always well-groomed and the harness was always in top condition. The owner of the bakery was Midgley Hall, a real old gentleman always well-dressed - a real salesman. His dress was a felt hat, collar and tie, with a brown dust coat always freshly ironed. Trousers always neatly pressed and the boots were polished to perfection. Halls had a bread delivery out through Leneva, also down Wodonga West down as far as Dry Creek, which is now known as Barnawartha North.