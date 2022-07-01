The Border Mail

Hume redfin virus remains a mystery for anglers and authorities

By Russell Mason
July 1 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MYSTERY REMAINS: An unidentified virus has been inflicting redfin in Lake Hume. Picture: SUPPLIED

G'day, fishos. The virus in the reddies out of Hume is still unidentified.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.