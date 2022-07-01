G'day, fishos. The virus in the reddies out of Hume is still unidentified.
As mentioned a few weeks ago, I passed three affected fish on to fisheries here in Albury, who then shipped them onto a lab in Sydney.
I've just received a lab report, full of many words I don't understand, and also received phone calls from both local fisheries representatives and the lab that did the report.
Both explained they weren't able to identify the primary issue (the red bruised-looking areas on the fish) but were definitely able to rule out EHN, which is a virus which has the capacity to decimate redfin populations.
That's great news for redfin lovers but probably disappointing for those who'd rather see the back of them and others who would just like to know the cause of it all.
The ulcerations and fungus looking infections were described as "opportunistic bacterial infections".
Apparently, Burrendong Dam had a similar issue in April/May 2017, where samples were taken with similar results. So, there you have it, still unknown.
As far as eating fish with it?
They're saying it's not recommended, and you'd wonder why you'd want to.
As I think I've written before, you can also eat a rabbit that has myxomatosis, but would you?
Dartmouth (95.3 per cent): Is the destination of a lot of keen trout fishos at the minute, and for good reason!
There are plenty being caught flat lining and lead lining Tassies, as well as trolling a scrubbie or Tassie behind a fender.
Don't expect any monsters, but we all live in hope.
Streams: just a reminder that both NSW and Victoria proclaimed trout streams are closed for a month or two yet.
Hume Dam (93.6 per cent): continues on its merry way, with reddies, trout, yellas and a few cod being picked up.
Reddies, all methods seem to be working.
Yellas are about, even though it's very early for them, with a few reports of the old "slow rolling black grubs" technique working, as well as the odd one being trolled or angled.
Trout are improving every week in both numbers and size. David Burles managed a 60-odd centimetre model last week, and we've heard of a few others around that size, so they're out there.
Another customer wandered out on the Murray arm last week, looking to troll up a yella or a couple of reddies.
He only picked up four fish, but all were Murray Cod!
Three of the fish were in the mid to high 50s but the biggest went 840mm.
He was trolling steep rocky banks, using a small diver of about 60mm.
Murray Below Hume: is still running high, with around 15,000 meg pumping out of the dam but predictions are for it to cut back to around 13,000 meg mid-week.
It's certainly making getting around easy, but make sure you've got a bit of weight in those cray pots if you're heading out.
The water's running hard at the wall itself, and I'll be surprised if there's not a couple of trout enjoying those conditions.
There are reports of the odd trout being caught off gravel bars right through to Albury, as well as the odd yella and cod.
Mulwala (8.8 per cent): is basically river only and the water's pushing through fairly quickly there as well.
There's still some decent fishing to be had there though.
Blowering (97.2 per cent): has been reasonable during the past week, with a couple of metre cod being caught that we've heard of.
Trolling Tassies seems to be the go.
One was on a 9" plastic and the other on chicken.
There are a few trout showing up in the top end of the dam too, as well as the odd reddie.
Could be worth a visit.
Talbingo: is the one that has surprised everyone this season, with the trout still having a crack in reasonable numbers and they're reasonable size fish too.
Trolling Tassies seems to be the go, either flat lining, lead lining or getting down with a downrigger.
Khancoban: is one we haven't mentioned for a while, but Mick Zanardo and Kelvin Smith mixed a bit of work with pleasure last weekend and managed nine trout and a good feed of reddies trolling. Big Rapalas worked a treat apparently.
Anyhow, hope you get the chance to get out amongst them somewhere yourself this weekend.
